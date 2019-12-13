SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The state's health policy commission is holding a meeting on Friday, to discuss the best way to help people who have been unfairly charged for their prescription medications.
It's an issue that's also been discussed in Washington this week after house democrats passed a drug pricing bill on Thursday.
The bill passed by house democrats will have to be approved the senate. Before it can make its way to the president's desk to become law.
If passed on all fronts, the bill would allow the government to negotiate lower prices on prescription drugs each year.
But not everyone is in support of this legislation.
Republicans and the drug industry strongly oppose the bill, arguing it would make the private sector less likely to invest in research for new cures and treatments.
In addition, the republican led senate is unlikely to take up the bill.
And if it does, it is unlikely that the president will sign it into law.
Earlier this week, the White House threatened a veto for the legislation, however, democrats argue this is an important bill that will benefit the middle class.
