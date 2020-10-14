SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pope Francis has named the Rev. William D. Byrne as the 10th Bishop of Springfield.
Rev. Byrne is a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. and completed his undergraduate studies at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester.
He's also a popular columnist and YouTube personality, with his series "Five Things" highlighting five life hacks, prayer starters, or spiritual meditations to help people grow closer to God and appreciate the small things in life.
The bishop-elect was ordained in 1994 by Cardinal James A. Hickey and was named a "Missionary of Mercy" for the Jubilee Year of Mercy by Pope Francis in 2016.
Rev. Byrne assumes the position left vacant when Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski was named as the Archbishop of St. Louis.
The bishop-elect will be ordained and installed as the 10th Bishop of Springfield on December 14th at the Cathedral of Saint Michael the Archangel on State Street.
He will be introduced at a press conference at the Bishop John Marshall Center Wednesday morning at 10 a.m. The event will be live streamed.
Rev. Byrne will also preach the 12:20 Mass Wednesday at St. Michael's Cathedral.
