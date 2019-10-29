SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is a bill in the works to fight human trafficking, but while it is designed to focus on massage parlors, it actually would impact many other businesses if passed.
The bill is currently making its way through the legislative process at the State House.
But one western Mass business owner, Christine Bailey told Western Mass News it would have a major impact on her business if it passes.
"Body establishments such as human trafficking and they discuss themselves as massage therapists," Bailey said.
A bill regulating the industry of body works is a hot topic of discussion.
The main focus is to put a stop to human trafficking or sex trafficking traced to bodywork businesses...specifically massage parlors.
But the potential crackdown on this type of business has other small businesses concerned.
"They are categorizing rake and reflexology therapies under human trafficking because human trafficking calls themselves bodyworkers that's where they are categorizing other modalities under that," Bailey explained.
Under the proposed bill new regulations would require everybody works practitioner to be over the age of 18, pay an annual fee, and complete 500 classroom hour with supervised instruction at a licensed massage school.
Western Mass News visited the Western Mass Wellness Center in Agawam which offers several services including reiki and massage.
Bailey believes the legislature should first focus on businesses that are running without licenses.
"They should be checking out the people that are not licensed that show out there that are on google and they are offering their services but they are not licensed," Bailey explained.
Massage therapist, Amy Pearson told Western Mass News a lot of businesses operate without a license.
"A lot of different modalities do not need licenses such as people that do perhaps call themselves bodyworkers they aren't taught what is right for the body and what's not right for the body they give the experience of just pressure," Pearson said.
While Bailey and Pearson understand why the state is trying to address sex trafficking they think it won't stop the issue.
"I donut think it is going to stop human trafficking because they will find another way," Bailey said.
Western Mass News checked the status of the bill and it's currently awaiting action in the joint committee on Consumer Protection and Professional licensure.
