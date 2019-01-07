SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The government shutdown could affect the next beer you have.
The federal agency that regulates the alcohol beverage industry is closed until further notice.
Western Mass News spent some time at a brewery in Easthampton today to see how the shutdown is affecting their business.. and their customers.
Many people may not know that every new brew must be approved by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, the TTB. Now is the time when many breweries are getting ready to launch new beers for the all important spring and summer season. That includes New City Brewery in Easthampton.
In their third year of business, New City Brewery in Easthampton is thriving, they say thanks in part to community support and what they call their unique offerings of craft beers, ginger beer and new city mules.
"We have some big plans to launch some new flavors and to launch in multiple state distribution," says New City co-owner and brew master, Sam Dibble.
However, he tells Western Mass News, each new brew headed out of state, must get the approval of regulators with the Tax and Trade Bureau which is currently closed.
So some of that will require TTB approval and they said they wouldn't be able to help out with any of the applications.
That means a possible delay in launching about a half dozen new, New City products... including two which require even more federal approval.
"We're hoping to launch a couple new flavors of ginger beer this year and those need additional federal approval, its called a formula approval and we have needed to work with a federal specialist on getting those formulas approved so those people have said they're unable to return phone calls or emails," explains Dibble
The concern: A huge TTB backlog. With an estimated 7,000 breweries across the county, all trying to submit new brews for the new year.
"Some of the typical processing times would be about 2 to 3 weeks, and it could take 3 months if that got drawn out," notes Dibble.
Not exactly ideal as the beer industry heads into it's biggest season.
"If we submit those things and aren't able to get approval we gotta wait and waiting is not what we want to do. Waiting is money. That's it, time is money," Dibble adds.
No sign of any movement today. The Brewers Association issuing a warning that the TTB has released what's called an Appropriations Lapse Notice. That means until further notice, no federal labels or process permits will be issued.
