EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new attraction is rolling into the town of Easthampton tonight, and it has left many with questions.
It's called 'Pedal N' Party', where a group of people can ride a bike to three different breweries.
This is something city officials say they are still learning about.
The oversized bike has room for fourteen people and one driver.
There are ten seats for people to pedal and four seats are for others to enjoy the ride.
The whole trip will last about two and a half hours.
It starts at the Route 5 entrance of the Rail Trail and it will head to three different breweries along the way.
Western Mass News spoke exclusively with the mayor of Easthampton.
She says the bike company is operating without a permit, but that is because this bike is the first of its kind in the town.
"We are in the process of looking at ordinances and permits, and, because of the unique nature of this, it requires some weighing in from state authorities, because it involves road ways...that we're doing a reasonable check on public safety, but also just good business practices, but that is not something that turns around in twenty-four hours, and I would say to folks, who are looking at this as a small business owner, [or] somebody who is innovative or an entrepreneur, we are a willing partner. I mean, we are business-ready but the readiness of government isn't always timed with the market," Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle tells us.
"I think it has to be considered very carefully and I do believe that, each town that is going to have this particular biking fun thing go through it, the town needs to know that they are coming through," says Western Mass resident Amy Driver.
City officials say they will be looking for more information about this bike and how regulations might apply on the state and local levels.
These bike rides will begin operating tonight.
We're told riders should bring their own helmets if they would like to wear them.
