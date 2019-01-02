AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new report from the Centers for Disease Control is showing that we may be in for another difficult flu season this year, especially for children.
This year’s strain is projected to be specifically hard on kids and with the Bay State already one of 11 states with widespread flu outbreaks, there are several precautions we can take to stay healthy this season.
The flu, influenza, H1N1, whatever you call it, it's not fun to fight.
Jane Alamo told Western Mass News that her brush with the flu this year left her fearing for her daughter's life.
"I almost lost my daughter after having the flu," Alamo noted.
In a new report from the CDC, they are forecasting elevated levels of the virus in the week's ahead.
"The flu season goes up to March in our area, sometimes April," said Agawam public health nurse Sherry Petrucci.
They say that, at this point, the most flu activity has been in school aged children. There have already been 11 pediatric deaths associated with the flu and hospital rates for children are very high.
However, according to Petrucci, they are doing everything they can to prepare the schools for a possible outbreak. She said they sent out specific instructions to schools and teachers that detail "the importance of getting vaccinated early, staying away from crowds, and if your child is sick - as soon as they become sick - they need to stay out at least four days."
Even though we are in the middle of the flu season, it's never to late to vaccinate your children. You can still get vaccinations through your private physician or your local health department.
After fighting the flu first-hand, that’s advice Alamo agrees with.
"As for parents out there, bring your kids to doctors get vaccinated because my daughter almost died," Alamo explained.
Other advice Petrucci passed along us includes using disinfecting wipes on heavily touched surfaces like door knobs, cleaning toys with bleach, using hand sanitizers, and the number one way to prevent the flu: washing your hands with soap and water.
