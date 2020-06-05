HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In Holyoke, changes are underway following a protest held there earlier this week.
Today the city's mayor and police chief announced new use of force policies for police officers, along with a civilian review committee.
This announcement comes after protesters marched from the Holyoke City Hall down here to the police station on Tuesday; a march the mayor and police chief took part in.
Western Mass News crews were there as hundreds came together in solidarity to honor the memory of George Floyd and call for reforms in local policing practices.
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse and Police Chief Manny Febo responded with the announcement today that they have updated the police department's rules and regulations - and are now creating a civilian review committee - one of the reforms protesters called for on Tuesday.
Western Mass News spoke with Mayor Morse a short time ago about the city's decision to move so quickly with this.
"We need to hold each other accountable. And we hope it never gets to the position where a fellow officer has to intervene to stop another officer, but it happened in any city, I think, we need to do our part here in Holyoke and every community across our country to train our officers in the use of force. To train them in de-escalation," Morse said.
For more information about the Holyoke community members interested in serving on the Civilian Review Committee, you can email Mayor Morse at mayorsoffice@holyoke.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.