SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- State authorities have filed new charges against the man accused of kidnapping Springfield.
Sources tell Western Mass News that additional criminal charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child have been filed against 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez of Springfield.
Rodriguez was previously charged with kidnapping, assault with a dangerous weapon, and intimidation of a witness after allegedly abducting an 11-year-old Springfield girl shortly after she got off the school bus.
She was later found safe in a car that was pulled over along the Mass. Turnpike.
In previous reporting, we identified the girl as part of the Amber Alert that was issued, but in light of the new charges, we will no longer be identifying her.
Rodriguez is currently being held without bail. At a court appearance this week, a judge ordered him to be evaluated at Bridgewater State Hospital.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available
