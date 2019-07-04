NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 53 new American citizens from 26 different countries were sworn on Thursday afternoon.
People gathered in Northampton today for a ceremony welcoming new citizens to this country.
Independence Day festivities kicked off in Northampton where 53 people became American citizens at the Naturalization Ceremony.
This year's ceremony marks the 11th year the center for new Americans has organized this event.
The event featured speakers, singers, and a presentation of certificates.
Some say it is the perfect addition to Independence Day.
Katherine Robertson, a United States magistrate judge who took part in the ceremony expressed her thoughts towards the event.
"It's the best way to celebrate July 4, to welcome people who are becoming citizens, who are going to be able to exercise their rights as citizens and vote, and build lives here in this country and give back what this country gives to them," Judge Robertson said.
The process of becoming a citizen is not easy, it requires an application process, studying all of U.S. History, and multiple interviews.
Some told Western Mass News today was an accomplishment 15 years in the making.
Ari Dematos from Brazil explained the process of becoming a citizen.
"It is a very agonizing road that you go through, it takes longer, but it makes you appreciate it even more to become an American," Dematos said.
The 53 people sworn in Thursday originate from 26 different countries.
They told Western Mass News today was a day they will never forget.
Patience Amegatcher from Mauritius explained her feelings towards the entire ceremony.
"It is a very special occasion because I fought very hard before I was able to get it," Amegatcher said.
Hundreds of people came out to the ceremony today at the Courthouse Green to celebrate and welcome those who became citizens.
