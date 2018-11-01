SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New members joined several western Massachusetts police forces on Thursday.
Today, the police academy welcomed dozens to join the new generation of officers.
The ceremony is still underway, but the graduation is packed at American International College.
Forty new officers will join the brothers in blue today.
They will join forces in Springfield, Chicopee, Agawam, UMass Police, and West Springfield.
For the past six months, these candidates their full effort to training for the job.
A police officer's job has evolved over the decades. The scope and dangers officers face on a daily basis have changed.
"It's needed everywhere, especially in Springfield, they respond to 300,000 calls for service every year, so over the course of a few years, you're involved in a million or so incidents or just dealings with people out in the street," said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Starting at 5 p.m., we will have more on what officials say it takes to wear a badge.
