LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Lawmakers are looking for solutions as residents in western Massachusetts deal with issues related to crumbling foundations.
The Crumbling Concrete Foundation Commission with co-chairs State Representative Brian Ashe and Senator Anne Gobi is holding its first meeting tonight.
That meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at Bay Path University.
The commission is studying the financial and economic impact of crumbling foundations because of the presence of a mineral called pyrrhotite.
Right now, the state helps homeowners with crumbling foundation testing and inspections, but state leaders and homeowner, like Heidi Hamer, said more assistance needs to be offered.
"We love where we live right near Lake George," Hamer said.
Hamer and her husband built this beautiful home in Wales in 1994 and in 2003, they added an addition with plans to never leave.
"That was our goal. We were going to age in place and always live here," Hamer added.
However, five years ago, Hamer's husband noticed cracks in the foundation on the outside of the home. Before they knew it, the cracks continued throughout their basement walls and floor.
"Unfortunately, we couldn't get a mortgage to fix it because the cost to repair it is more than what the house is valued at," Hamer said.
The Hamer's foundation tested positive for the mineral pyrrhotite.
A now out-of-business company called J.J. Mottes got their matieral from a quarry in Willington, CT and poured concrete into homes in Connecticut and Massachusetts, including the Hamer's.
"We had an engineer here actually a week ago. He said we probably have three to five years before we may not be able to live in it, it may not be safe," Hamer added.
Ashe said the Hamer's aren't the only ones impacted and they need to find a solution to help these homeowners.
"Right now, insurance companies are saying it's not covered by your insurance, but we're talking a couple hundred thousand dollars...money that most people don't have...just trying to get every possible angle to see who can help out and what their role may or may not be," Ashe said.
Hamer added, "We have friends who have started the foreclosure process. That is hard. People who have lived in their family home, raised their children and are walking away from their homes. I don't want that to me. I don't want that to be anyone."
Tonight is just the first of several scheduled commission meetings.
At the end of april, there was an amendment on the State House budget to continue the funding for foundation testing, but it did not pass.
A similar amendment is part of the Senate's budget proposal, which is set for debate next week.
