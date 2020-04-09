AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More cases of coronavirus are being reported in Agawam, and nearly half of them are at Heritage Hall West in Agawam.
Facility spokesperson Lori Mayer told Western Mass News that as of Thursday, 57 residents and 12 staff members -- a number which doubled from Wednesday -- had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of these residents during this difficult time, especially the families of the four residents who passed away," Mayer added.
Center officials said that members of the Mass. National Guard helped provide testing and staff continues to follow Mass. DPH guidance to contain and minimize virus spread.
Mayer added that the facility is conducting daily Zoom conference calls with families "to make sure they are up-to-date with the latest information."
Western Mass News spoke with Mayor Bill Sapelli who explained how the situation is being handled inside the facility.
"They’re making sure that those that test positive are in a certain area separated from the rest of the population," Sapelli said.
On top of that, the city is checking in on how this at-risk population is doing.
“Our health department is working hand-in-hand on the phone with them several times a day to make sure the that they’re doing what they need to be doing," the mayor said.
With cases growing in the city -- now up to 133 -- the mayor is urging everyone to follow protective equipment and social distancing guidelines.
“It’s so important that people can honor the precautions that are given especially with distancing and wearing the proper equipment, especially if you’re in a healthcare facility to make sure that you wear the proper mask, gowns, gloves and so forth," he said.
The mayor said he is expecting the number of cases to rise over the next several days.
“The governor did warn everybody that the peak was coming from the 10th to the 20th which we’re just starting to get into, so I suspect if that is accurate that we will see an increase over the next ten days or so as well,” he said.
To address issues many are facing in the Bay State, there is a hotline you can call at 617-660-5399. It’s set up for families of nursing home residents who have coronavirus questions.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
