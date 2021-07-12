SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are growing concerns and questions as summer colds appear to be on the rise, as well as the possibility of it being COVID-19.
Doctors told us the biggest thing they're hearing from people is if they or their children have the sniffles and a scratchy throat, could it potentially be a case of COVID-19.
“The big problem we have this summer, of course, is that we're dealing with still the middle of a pandemic. We're not done yet with this,” said Dr. John Kelley with Redwood Pediatrics.
Kelley said appointments for cold symptoms and phone calls are up, but he told Western Mass News that this time of the year that is expected. However, with COVID-19 still a concern, he said differentiating the symptoms is very important, especially when deciding whether to get tested.
“If you have other significant symptoms like fever, body aches, then I would think that I would consider that we really should be testing them for COVID, making sure it isn’t that, especially if the child is in a public setting like in a summer camp,” Kelley explained.
Kelley suggested that if you do have a cold, you should stay home and not be around other people, but you should take note of who you’ve been exposed to and the timelines of when you got sick.
“So typically, if you have exposure to someone with a cold, usually you're going to sick from that within one to three days after you get exposed. COVID can be two to 14 days later, so you could get exposed to someone 10 days ago that had COVID and you can come down with COVID symptoms,” Kelley noted.
One Springfield resident we spoke to said he's not too concerned.
“Honestly, it's what we're normally seeing, but because of the pandemic and the COVID, a lot of people are still in fear, so they have that in their mind, so a regular sniffle, they don't realize it's just the weather patterns changing the way it always has been,” said Curtis Cy Wilson of Springfield.
