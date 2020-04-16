SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New numbers are out today as it comes to COVID-19 cases across western Massachusetts.
Also today, Baystate Health offered some encouraging news.
We are learning more about the potential of flattening that curve that everyone is concerned about.
While numbers of confirmed cases at Baystate are up, it is by a fraction day-over-day.
Baystate Health said they've now conducted 3,254 tests for COVID-19. That's up more than 100 from yesterday.
The number of negative tests is up to 2,483. That is up slightly.
The positive cases are now at 722, which is approximately 22.2 percent - basically flat from yesterday.
Baystate Health's Chief Physician Executive Dr. Andrew Artenstein said today:
“We continue to be tracking tightly with our epidemic curve model that shows us to be in a stable (or “plateau”) position on the curve at Baystate Health. This is very good news.
We must also remember that COVID-19 will continue to cause illness in our communities for the foreseeable future, even as we continue to be successful in containing the level of ‘surge.’”
In Agawam, Heritage Hall West is now reporting 70 residents and 22 staff members test positive for COVID-19.
Nine residents have also died from the virus.
Late this afternoon, Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke confirmed their impact by COVID-19 saying:
“We have experienced deaths among Mount Saint Vincent Care Center residents who were diagnosed as COVID-19 positive. We are deeply saddened by these losses and our hearts to go out to the residents' loved ones.”
By policy, they told us they will not confirm how many deaths or the number of those affected.
They did add: "We do have additional COVID-19 positive residents in isolation…and our team is doing an extraordinary job of providing compassionate skilled care to these individuals.”
A spokesperson said all incidences of positive COVID-19 diagnoses cases are reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on a daily basis.
