SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Charlie Baker's new COVID-19 restrictions start Saturday in Massachusetts.

That means there will be limits to indoor and outdoor gatherings in an effort to help slow the spread of coronavirus through the holidays.

Baker does not want COVID-19 cases to go up between the day after Christmas and New Year’s Day, compared to when cases had went up during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Previously, places like retail establishments and gyms could operate at 40 percent capacity when Baker rolled back restrictions to Phase 3, Step 1.

Outdoor gatherings could be up to 50 people and indoor up to 25.

Starting Saturday, retail stores and gyms can only operate up to 25 percent capacity.

Outdoor gatherings can only be up to 25 people and indoor gatherings can only be up to 10 people.

Baker understands the economic impact this will have on businesses through the time where returns, exchanges, and deals happen.

"…And we hope these restrictions are temporary and that they stay in place for a reasonably short period of time. We get the fact these decisions have consequences and that the impact of these decisions have serious impacts on people's lives and we don't take that lightly,” Baker said this week.

The governor added he hopes these restrictions only last two weeks. That only depends on which direction cases trend.