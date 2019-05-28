New 'Cyborg' ride opens at Six Flags New England.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Summer is right around the corner, and with that comes the opening of a new roller coaster at Six Flags New England.
According to Lisa Hampshire, a producer for Alpha Omega Entertainment, says the new 'Cyborg Hyper Drive' is a totally unique, multi-axis thrill ride that will spin guests into the future.
Jennifer McGrath, spokesperson for Six Flags New England, says the superhero story line centers around Cyborg inviting guests to S.T.A.R. Labs to witness a new device when The Grid hacks into the mainframe and takes control of the lab.
It will certainly be a roller coaster of emotions for guests.
Twenty-four riders will be allowed on at a time, with all them in an outward facing position.
Guests will then proceed to spin round and round at maximum speeds while being lifted into the air, all while experiencing state-of-the art lighting, video, and sound effects.
Cyborg will be located inside Six Flag New England's DC Super Hero Adventures area.
Upon opening, it will be the largest indoor ride in all of New England.
