AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The thrill capital of New England is readying a new way to make you scream with the largest indoor ride in our area.
It’s called 'Cyborg Hyper Drive' and it premieres this weekend.
Early Wednesday morning at Six Flags New England, the DC superhero Cyborg got into the fight of his life against the villain the Grid.
The Justice League legend was overmatched to start, so he called Western Mass News to help him out in this fight.
The big rotations at flash-like speeds were far too much for our reporter to handle, so Cyborg called in more backup, filling just about every one of the twenty-four seats with fresh troops.
After a two-minute struggle, we, the heroes, turned the tide.
Our victorious team is now eager to share with the world what the fight against the Grid was like.
“It was crazy. It started off slow, a cool and relaxing ride. Then, it jolted up. It got so intense. We were both just crazy screaming. Oh my God, such a fantastic ride,” says rider Mackenzie Haskins.
“The acceleration, the speaker, 22 r.p.m., it’s a lot of fun. The sound system, the lighting,” says roller coaster enthusiast Bob Cornellier.
“The best thing about it is you never know what direction to expect. One second, you are being catapulted towards the ceiling. The next time, you're slingshot on the ground. The whole thing is just a surprise,” said rider Caity Williams.
“Was just hanging on the whole time,” stated rider Jessica Fontaine.
“It spun fast, it went around fast, [and] it went sideways,” 8-year-old Matthew Dennis tells us.
Though the Grid may have lost today’s battle, the war between it and Cyborg begins for everyone on June 1.
