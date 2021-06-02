SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The world’s largest pancake breakfast has a new summer date!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the springtime tradition had to be postponed from its original May date. Organizers anticipated it would be held in the fall but have now officially announced an august date, following the state's reopening.

“I’ll be there on time, two hours early, I’m there,” Kianna Vasquez said.

Springfield residents are excited the world's largest pancake breakfast will be held this Aug.

Vasquez, told Western Mass News she was upset when the event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I really wanted the homeless to get pancakes and eggs and have a good meal,” Vasquez said.

The springtime tradition is typically held in the middle of May to celebrate the city’s founding. But with a rise in COVID-19 cases, that was not doable this year. So, Judy Matt, the President of the Spirit of Springfield told Western Mass News they started looking at future dates.

“We had a couple of weeks to select from,” Matt said.

Back in Apr., Matt anticipated the event would be held in the fall, but because the state is fully reopened now, they can easily hold the breakfast in Aug.

“We selected Aug. 21, and we want everyone to mark their calendars because we are going to have a great time out on Main Street,” Matt said.

Starting on Monday, letters went out to over 300 volunteers, as the organizers prepare to fill up Main Street with tents, tables and lots of pancake batter.

Matt is also working with the local school districts in Hamden County to get the word out to students.

“Typically, we deliver them tickets, but they will not be in school, so we are asking the various school systems to please contact their students,” Matt said.

For more information on the event head to the Spirit of Springfield website.