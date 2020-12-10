HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In the wake of 76 veteran resident deaths due to COVID-19 at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, Governor Charlie Baker has announced new senior leadership at both the homes in Holyoke and Chelsea.
Baker said Glen Hevy will become the new permanent deputy superintendent of the home as of Monday, December 21.
The retired U.S. Army infantry officer comes to Holyoke from the Bedford V.A. Medical Center, where he was the senior operations official for patient care services.
“I look forward to working alongside these leaders as we continue serving our veterans with honor, dignity, and respect at our Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke and Chelsea, as well as through the Department of Veterans’ Services. We look forward to continuing our work to ensure veterans across the Commonwealth receive the benefits they are entitled to," said Mass. Veterans' Services Secretary Cheryl Lussier Poppe in a statement.
The state also announced to other appointments on Thursday. Eric Sheehan has been promoted to Assistant Secretary of Veterans' Homes, effective Monday, and Eric Johnson will become the new Chelsea Soldiers' Home Superintendent on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.