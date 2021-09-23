MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An investigation is underway after a three-year-old, who is autistic, was left alone for hours inside a school van in Monson and now, we are learning more about what unfolded that day.

We were able to obtain the police report from last Thursday and what we found is that the driver did not complete her daily check of both the inside and outside of the school van, which ultimately led to the three-year-old child being left behind alone for three hours.

We spoke to one grandparent in the community who shared her concerns.

“This has never happened here,” said Wendy Peck of Monson.

Peck is raising her three grandchildren, including her three-year-old grandson. She was upset to find out someone his age was left inside a school van in town for over three hours one day last week.

“Due to the fact that this child also had a disability…This child had nobody to advocate and my heart is broken,” Peck added.

According to the Monson Police Department, on Thursday, September 16, officers received a complaint from the family of a three-year-old who is autistic, who said their child had gotten on a school van around 8:30 a.m. but around noon, the family received a call from the Quarry Hill Community School checking up on the child's absence that day.

“At that point, it is apparent to us the bus driver left the van with the three-year-old child on the van and went home,” said Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski.

Kozloski told Western Mass News that school officials searched for the child and found that the three-year-old was still in a car seat inside a school van, which was parked outside of the school.

“It was determined that the child was still in the van at that which we estimate 11:30 to 11:45,” Kozloski added.

Kozloski told us the child was checked out by emergency response officials and was not taken to the hospital.

“So it’s my understanding that the child was in relatively good health, although there was concern to us expressed by the family that the child was rather wet and sweaty when they had gotten home,” Kozloski noted.

According to a police report obtained by Western Mass News, officers asked the van driver, 45-year-old Erica Dejesus, if there is a policy in place for vehicle inspection at the end of day. She said that the driver is supposed to check both the interior and exterior to make sure the van is empty. However, when asked if she did this walk around on the day of the incident, she stated she did not.

“The operator indicated, for some reason, they did not check the inside that day,” Kozloski said.

Meantime, the police chief noted the temperature that day was in the 70s and the windows in the van were open about an inch.

“So while this was a tragic event that occurred on Thursday, had it occurred just the day before, I think the outcome could have been much more,” Kozloski explained.

This incident has left Peck with many questions as she decides where to send her grandson to school next year.

“Where my little guy does have communication disabilities, I would not want to send him on a bus at this moment. I would want to drive him in, make sure he got there and make sure I do pick him up, which is unfair because a lot of parents cannot travel their child to school,” Peck said.

Dejesus received a summons to appear in court Friday morning at Palmer District Court.