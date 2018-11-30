SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Springfield police officer is suspended from his job after his arrest Thursday on assault charges connected to a bar fight in 2015.
Jose Diaz was off-duty on April 8, 2015 when a fight outside of a Springfield bar ensued. He's now facing several charges and was arraigned yesterday in Springfield District Court.
According to court documents obtained by Western Mass News, Diaz was at Nathan Bill's Bar in Springfield in April of 2015.
That's when investigators allege he, and other assailants, assaulted four victims outside of the bar.
Documents said that the Massachusetts Attorney General's office charged Diaz on nine counts, including:
- Assault and battery
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury
- Conspiracy
The AG's office is actively investigating this case with the FBI and, according to court documents, presented evidence that includes:
- Victim statements
- Witness statements
- Cellular records
- Video tape evidence
There are other assailants not named in these documents that investigators allege were also off-duty Springfield police officers
The Springfield Police Department in a statement to Western Mass News saying, in part, "Officer Diaz, who was off-duty at the time of the incident, has been suspended without pay for five days then will be placed on administrative leave."
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno called this incident troubling and told Western Mass News, in part: "Any officer that breaches the public trust should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law...'let the chips fall where they may'."
Diaz will be back in court on February 8 for a pre-trial hearing.
