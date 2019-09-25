(WGGB/WSHM) -- Today, we are learning new details about the Hampden County man who was the state’s third victim of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE.
Western Mass News has learned that man was 74-year-old Garo Holasian and he was being treated at Baystate Medical Center before passing away on September 13.
We spoke over the phone with his stepdaughter who confirmed this, as well as the city clerk’s office.
Holasian's stepdaughter told us that he was a perfectly healthy man who worked as a food vendor at several fairs.
She also said her stepfather was bitten by the infected mosquito, while he was working at the Heath Fair in Franklin County last month. She said that he collapsed there and had been at Baystate ever since.
She said that they received an official EEE diagnosis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For weeks, the family struggled on choosing between life or death because Holasian was on life support, but again, she told us he passed away on September 13 and is hoping that everyone in the public heeds the warning of health officials and take steps to protect themselves from the virus.
At this time, there are eleven confirmed human cases of EEE with 35 communities in at 'critical' risk, 46 at 'high' risk, and 122 at 'moderate' risk.
