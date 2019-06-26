SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details on Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, the West Springfield man charged with killing seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.
The 23-year-old has a multi-state record with citations and arrests.
A major question surrounding this entire tragedy is how was Zhukovskyy allowed behind the wheel last week when less than two weeks before, he was fired from another local transportation company after rolling over a truck in Texas.
Zhukovskyy remains behind bars in New Hampshire after he was charged with seven counts of negligent homicide following Friday's deadly motorcycle accident in Randolph, NH.
The West Springfield man is also being held on a detention order from ICE.
As investigators focus on Friday’s crash, Western Mass News has continued to look into Zhukovskyy's multi-state record with a number of offenses just in the last five months in Texas, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.
In February of this year, Zhukovskyy was arrested in Texas after officers were called to a local Denny's for an intoxicated person. Texas police said Zhukovskyy was found with a crack pipe on him and was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
On May 11, Zhukovskyy was arrested by East Windsor, CT police. According to court documents, he was driving under the influence. He was due to appear in court Wednesday morning to face that charge, but is still being held in New Hampshire.
On June 3 back in Texas - 17 days before Friday's deadly crash in New Hampshire - Zhukovskyy was involved in a rollover crash on Interstate 10 in Texas at 10:17 p.m. Police said he claimed a car swerved in front of him, he tried to avoid them, and flipped the truck.
Zhukovskyy was driving a red Mack truck car hauler with Massachusetts plates. Police said there were no injuries, no signs of intoxication, and no citations issued.
Police could not locate the vehicle that Zhukovskyy claimed had swerved.
At the time of this accident, Zhukovskyy was employed by FBI Express out of West Springfield. The company told Western Mass News over the phone that he was fired that day.
All of these incidents led up to friday's deadly crash. At that time, Zhukovskyy was working for Westfield Transport out of West Springfield. The company previously told us he had only been on the job for a few days.
