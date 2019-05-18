SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Following a heavy police presence on Main Street in Springfield late last night, we're learning this morning that a man was found shot.
When Western Mass News arrived on scene we could see several police cruisers parked in front of a convenience store, located on the 800 block of Main Street.
This was at around 11 p.m. Saturday night.
Several officers were seen walking in and out of the store.
According to Ryan Walsh with the Springfield Police Department, the man found with a gunshot wound suffered non-life threatening injuries.
No word if police have developed any suspects or what the latest is on the investigation.
This incident comes just hours after police were called to a fatal stabbing in the city.
The Springfield Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.
If you have any information that could help officers with this case please contact the Springfield Police Major Crimes Unit at 413-787-6355 or text an anonymous tip to 'CRIMES' (274637) and in the message type 'solve' and then add your tip.
