SHEFFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities have released new details into a quadruple murder-suicide in Berkshire County.
Last Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a house fire on Home Road in Sheffield.
A search of the home would lead investigators to first locate one person dead, then another four people dead inside the home once the fire was extinguished.
Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington deemed the case a murder-suicide.
On Monday, with the autopsy results now complete, new information is being released.
Harrington said that the investigation shows that Karpkinski first killed his wife, Justine Wilbur. She was found on the first floor of the home with a traumatic injury that's believed to have happened before the fire started.
Karpsinki then reportedly killed their three children - Alex, Zoe, and Marek - before intentionally setting the house on fire and killing himself. They were all located upstairs.
Harrington added that an accelerant was found in different parts of the home, including two 20-pound propane tanks upstairs.
The D.A.'s office added that there was no evidence of firearms in the home.
The incident remains under investigation.
