LOWELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are learning new details about the third flu-related, pediatric death in the state this season.
The latest victim, a 4-year-old girl from Lowell.
Puthiraskmey Sopheak is the little girl's name, and she fell ill last Tuesday with a fever of ninety-nine degrees, according to her father.
He even says she was coughing blood.
She was rushed to the hospital, but released later that day.
Her father says she seemed to be doing better, but things took an unfortunate turn on Saturday, calling 911 and not knowing what to do.
She died later that day, her death reported officially as flu-related by the Mass. Department of Public Health yesterday.
It's unclear if she received a flu shot, her father saying she only arrived in the United States this past September from Cambodia.
February is the height of season, according to the CDC.
More specifically here in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health's most recent report from two weeks ago says positive lab tests of influenza increased by 19.8%, though in western Mass counties those numbers weren't intense.
Doctors and public health officials are urging people to get a flu shot, wash their hands, and stay home if you're sick to prevent the spread of this extremely contagious virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.