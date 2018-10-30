SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Post-traumatic stress can come from really any negative experience in life, but with veterans, this disorder that impacts millions is even greater.
Now, a new form of treatment is making strides in the medical field.
"I suffered with PTSD and major depression due to my military service," said Mike Burke.
Katie Burke added, "Did the whole drugs, nothing worked."
Veteran Mike Burke has battled PTSD, while his wife, Katie, has suffered from depression.
For years, they've searched for something to make things better.
"So it stimulates the brain. We're targeting actually the left, pre-frontal cortex, the left front of the brain, which has been shown in studies to be hyperactive in people with major depressive disorders," said Dr. Brian Smith with Achieve TMS East.
Smith said that the Burkes have benefitted from a relatively new process called Deep TMS, or transcranial magnetic stimulation.
"There's basically a circuit that's become inactive, so by stimulating that circuit, we release neurotransmitters that kind of causes the flow throughout the brain," Smith added.
Katie Burke said, "My whole outlook on life was more positive, kind of like the Eeyore, 'this is what it is.'"
It just kind of comes down over your head. It's a non-invasive procedure and throughout the entire process, you get to sit in a comfy chair.
Smith told Western Mass News that TMS is also a treatment without medication.
This option, approved by the FDA ten years ago, is showing promise for those who suffer from depressive or traumatic episodes, which - according to the National Council for Behavioral Health - 70 percent of adults will experience at least once in their lifetime.
This sort of trauma can lead to the worst possible outcome - suicide - which takes the life of a Massachusetts resident once ever 14 hours, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said.
Mike and Katie both told Western Mass News that without this treatment, smiles like those on their wedding day wouldn't be possible and that they'd both be a statistic.
"I could have been one of those. I was this close. I tried committing suicide twice in the military," said Mike Burke.
Deep TMS therapy is covered by insurance and Smith added that it is now being used for obsessive compulsive disorder as well.
To see if this treatment is right for you, you can CLICK HERE for more information.
