GILL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We have been talking the past few days about how important it is to clean off your cars completely of any snow or ice.
That safety reminder also goes for much larger vehicles like trucks and buses.
One transportation company in Gill got a new tool this winter to help with that and they showed Western Mass News how it works.
"No snow on the roof is very important for safety for everyone on the road," Jonathan Harris with F.M. Kuzmeskus, Inc.
The snow has finally settled down across western Massachusetts, but the cleanup continues.
After two days of no school, buses are back out on the roads Wednesday, including ones from F.M. Kuzmeskus, Inc. in Gill.
"All around, everywhere. There’s no where in Franklin County we don’t go," Harris said.
With 175 buses between their three bus yards, the clean-up process isn't a quick one.
"Clean off everything in the yard takes about three-and-a-half hours. If there’s no delay or cancellation, we are here around 2 a.m., maybe earlier depending on the snow," Harris said.
However, over the summer, the transportation company received a new tool.
"This is the Scraper System's FleetPlow for buses. It is an adjustable plow that plows the roof off and it comes in very handy," Harris noted.
The FleetPlow is 15 feet wide and can range from 7 to 14 feet tall, allowing any school or charter bus to go through.
"On Monday, there was about 10 inches of snow, wet heavy snow on the buses, and if you leave it on the bus, it’ll freeze and you’ll have eight inches of ice and not 12 inches of snow, so had to get them cleaned off. It took half the time to clean the buses off," Harris explained.
They told Western Mass News it will be well worth it for the upcoming season.
"It'll pay itself off in no time," Harris said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.