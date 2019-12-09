CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Starting Tuesday, a new emergency dispatch center will be serving the town of Longmeadow and city of Chicopee.
It's called the WESTCOMM regional emergency communication center.
Starting December 10, a new dispatch center in Chicopee will be receiving all 911 calls made in the city, plus the town of Longmeadow.
"It’s a cost effective way to get the information out to the police and fire departments from doing it in one area," said Erin Hastings, executive director of WESTCOMM RECC.
Hastings told Western Mass News they are able to receive grants from the state 911 department.
"With that, we’re able to staff the center, pay salaries. We’re also able to get new radio systems for each municipality, which we’re in the process of doing. It’s a $6 million radio program that we’re able to invest in and upgrade their communications, which is definitely a necessity in both locations," Hastings noted.
"Police officers and firefighters used to work the dispatch centers in Chicopee, but with WESTCOMM RECC now moving in those first responders are out on the road and civilian dispatchers are answering the phones
"As a result, we've opened Station 7 for Chicopee Fire, which has been closed since 2005 or 2006," Hastings added.
Chicopee Fire Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh added, "So now, we have a fire engine staff there 24/7. It's absolutely amazing. It's already responded to three working fires since they've had that back open, so for public safety, that's a huge win. Having those two extra firefighters on-shift and being able to run that engine 24/7 is absolutely wonderful."
As for residents calling 911, they shouldn't notice anything different, but with public safety dispatchers stationed in Chicopee, the Longmeadow Police Department public lobby may not be staffed at all hours.
If someone is there outside normal business hours, a two-way intercom will put them in contact with someone at the WESTCOMM center and an officer will be sent over.
"We're trying to smooth line the process, so it's better service for everyone out in the public and responders," Hastings explained.
WESTCOMM RECC told Western Mass News they hope to bring other surrounding towns and cities on board as well.
