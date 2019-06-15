SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New exhibits are on display at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss at the Springfield Museums.
They were unveiled today.
Among them includes a giant light bright board in Who-Ville.
A bilingual activity table was also added in the zoo area that featured lego tables and more.
There was also a newly refurbished and expanded Seuss bakery in the Springfield gallery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.