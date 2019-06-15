An interactive exhibit comes to the Dr. Seuss Springfield Museum.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New exhibits are on display at the Amazing World of Dr. Seuss at the Springfield Museums.

They were unveiled today.

Among them includes a giant light bright board in Who-Ville.

A bilingual activity table was also added in the zoo area that featured lego tables and more.

There was also a newly refurbished and expanded Seuss bakery in the Springfield gallery.

