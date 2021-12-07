HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site is now open in western Massachusetts, at the Holyoke Hall. They're expecting to be busy as we head further into the holiday season.
Curative is partnering with the Holyoke Mall for a new coronavirus testing site as concerns continue to grow over the new omicron variant ahead of the winter holidays.
“Just for the security of people knowing if they're positive or not, especially with the holidays and people wanting to spend time with their families and friends,” said Kelly Maschok, Curative’s project manager for Massachusetts and Maine.
Maschok told Western Mass News that they noticed a need for more testing in the area - and the Holyoke Mall provided the perfect spot.
“The Holyoke Mall location has a drive-thru area, so it's our first drive-thru testing site in Massachusetts, so it just seemed like a really good site,” Maschok noted.
The drive-thru test site is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The site provides PCR tests with results available in one to two days. Walk-ins are accepted or you can book an appointment online and the testing site is free with no insurance necessary.
“We take insurance if you have insurance, and if not, no insurance,” Maschok explained.
The site is located in the parking lot near Planet Fitness and Macy’s. You just follow the signs, get in line, and a Curative staff member will help you from there.
“We've done almost 1,000 tests to date,” Maschok said.
Maschok said there is no end date in sight for this location.
“As long as there's a need for it, we will be there,” Mashok added.
