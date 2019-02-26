WARE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- An 85 year old Ware man claims a routine trip to the RMV to renew his license turned into a wild goose chase to track down a document he said never existed.
It's now ironic that Robert Dineen's life was spent on the roads.
"I drove tractor-trailers. It was driving all over New England," Dineen explained.
Dineen's life began in Boston in 1933, under circumstances you just don't see anymore: a home birth with no doctors or midwives present.
That fact is important because it means Dineen was missing a vital record when he went to renew his driver's license.
"I showed him my license and I told him that I wanted to renew it and they said 'Well, let me see your birth certificate' and I said well, I don't have one. I've never had one," Dineen noted.
Dineen's license expired in November 2018, but earlier that year, the state put more regulations in place requiring more documentation to renew a driver's license.
"This all came about because of that the Massachusetts law with the Real ID and the new state-issued driver's license. Based on the discussion that I had with the Registry of Final Records that he actually was going to have to go to court," said Ware town clerk Nancy Talbot.
Dineen added, "I've had it probably for...has to be 50 years at this point,"
Dineen was able to get a Social Security card, marriage license, and driver's license - all back before records were electronic.
Now, to get a valid driver's license, his family told Western Mass News that they're gathering records proving Dineen's whole life was spent inside the U.S.
"Here's his baptism record from Milo, Maine...school records up in Milo, his immunization records and everything, his date of birth right there, even his fingerprint," said daughter Lisa Gravel.
However, for a life that began without a paper trail, Dineen's family is frustrated that the paper trail of the life he's led since isn't enough to spare them a trip to Boston to face a judge.
"If he doesn't exist, he could go and rob a bank. If he did something illegal, they'd say he's alive," Gravel noted.
Dineen added, "Every year, I go down all the way down to Virginia for Christmas and New Year's. I can't go down there anymore because I don't have a license."
Western Mass News reached out to the vital records office in Boston for more information on what a person in Dineen's situation should do. They could not be reached for an interview.
