SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The suspect accused of setting fires at the Martin Luther King Jr. Church in Springfield is now set to face a judge Tuesday.

This came as a new effort to rebuild the destroyed church was announced Monday.

Dushko Vulchev was arrested Friday in Pittsfield and will likely face a judge in Springfield District Court Tuesday on the charges of malicious damage and attempted arson he’s facing.

He is accused of trying to set fire to the church on December 13 and December 15. Police suspected him in the December 28 fire that ripped through the church, which now requires rebuilding.

“It’s a sense of relief in that prayerfully there won’t be another church that is burned,” Martin Luther King Jr. Church Reverend Dr. Terrlyn Curry Avery said.

Rev. Dr. Avery of the now destroyed Martin Luther King Jr. Church in Springfield spoke out Monday after the Friday arrest of Vulchev, who lives in Maine and has a criminal history in that state.

He may be behind bars for the time being, but Rev. Dr. Avery has been left picking up the pieces of their church destroyed in a December 28 fire in which Vulchev is a suspect.

The cost to rebuild is still unknown.

“We’re not even allowed in the church yet so, we’ve not even assessed the damage,” Rev. Dr. Avery said.

To help fund their rebuilding effort, the Council of Churches of Western Mass. had announced a GoFundMe with the congregation and community’s support.

“Rebuilding is one thing, but replacing the furniture and replacing all those other things is another,” a member of the Council of Churches of Western Mass. said. “There was a group that reached out to the council that we’ll talk more about that, that’s offering churches an opportunity to have some surveillance cameras around your premises.”

“I know it’s an old adage, but from these ashes, a phoenix will rise again,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

Members of the church said until then, they will not be fearful and continue their prayers.

“This is just a building; God is in our hearts,” church member James Watts said.

Donations can be made to the church through the Council of Churches’ GoFundMe or the initial fundraiser organized by the Presbytery of Southern New England.