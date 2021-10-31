SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Baseball fans across New England are mourning the loss of a longtime Red Sox legend today.
Red Sox players, fans, and broadcasters alike shared an outpouring of support to remember Jerry Remy, a Boston icon.
“He represented Boston. He spoke for so many fans, so he’s going to be missed,” said on Red Sox fan.
Red Sox fans remember Jerry Remy, who lost his battle with lung cancer Saturday night.
The Fall River native spent more than four decades with the team. He played seven seasons with the Red Sox from 1978 to 1984 and was elected to the team’s Hall of Fame in 2006.
After his playing career, Remy joined the NESN broadcast team as a color analyst, a role he served for over 30 years.
The man affectionately nicknamed “Remdawg” displayed a love of life and passion for baseball that New England baseball fans welcomed into their living rooms annually from April to October.
Dave O’Brien, Remy’s broadcast partner on NESN, recounting the pair’s final exchange
“The last text that we shared, which was about 10 days ago. It’s very simple for me, I said I miss you, we miss you. and his response was, I’ll miss everything about it,” said O'Brien.
Remy last appeared at Fenway Park on Oct. 5, when he threw out the ceremonial first pitch for the Red Sox’s wild-card matchup against the Yankees.
The team paid tribute to Remy on Twitter Sunday, writing:
“This weekend we lost our beloved Jerry Remy - a former player, broadcaster, Red Sox Hall of Famer & friend. For over 40 years, the Remdawg captured the hearts of Red Sox Nation. Our thoughts & countless memories are with jerry’s wife, phoebe, their family & our friends at NESN.”
This was Remy’s seventh battle with cancer since his initial diagnosis back in 2008. Jerry Remy was 68 years of NESN.
