FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots have officially moved toward Phase 2 of training camp called "Organized Team Activities," this means players have more of a green light to practice like normal and as a team.
It's the third week of training camp, and for the first time since the end of last season, players and coaches were able to take the field together here at Gillette Stadium...
With the so-called "Acclimation Phase" practice is still rather light, players are not allowed to wear pads just yet, and they have to remind everyone of the protocols of practicing...
The team is allowed three and a half hours of on the field- practice. The first practice can start at 90 minutes and can increase with a maximum of 15 minutes each day, where they can go for two hours at most.
In Phase 2, which starts today, players are allowed to wear their helmets and protective shirts as well, but regardless of the gradual build, Patriots right guard Shaq Mason told Western Mass News it's just great to be back on the same field with everyone.
"It was great naturally nobody's played football since we last were all together. I think if anything, the energy, is excited to get out there and grind. We haven't been able to all be as a unit, so I'm glad to get that going," Mason said.
The Patriots are just one of five teams in the league, to not send a player to the reserve, COVID-19 list. Something Head Coach Bill Belichick credits the Kraft family and organization for going above and beyond to upgrade facilities and keep the environment safe during training camp.
In warmups, everyone was spaced out horizontally using the entire field to ensure social distancing.
Coming up on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, more on what Phase 2 of training camp looks like for the Patriots.
