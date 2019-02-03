New England Patriots Duck Boat parade slated for this Tuesday.

 Andrew Masse

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It wouldn't be a New England Patriots celebration without a Duck Boat parade.

On the heels of winning their sixth Lombardi trophy, which ties an NFL record, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that a victory will be held on Tuesday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m.

Further details on the parade are still to come.

