New England Patriots Duck Boat parade slated for this Tuesday.

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It wouldn't be a New England Patriots celebration without a Duck Boat parade.
On the heels of winning their sixth Lombardi trophy, which ties an NFL record, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced that a victory will be held on Tuesday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m.
Further details on the parade are still to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.