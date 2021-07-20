FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority. We're just a little over a week away from the New England Patriots taking the field for training camp.
It's almost go-time for New England’s one and only favorite football team, as the New England Patriots look ahead to training camp next week.
"Some new players that we haven't worked with before, I think the attitude has been good, we have a long way to go, but made a lot of progress, made up for a lot of ground," Head Coach Bill Belichick said.
The Patriots are one of six NFL teams that have their rookie class report to camp on Tuesday, and first-round quarterback Mac Jones is the biggest name on the list.
"The first or second time through it's learning, after that, it's more of an opportunity to do something you've done before and increase the level of competition, I think that's where Mac is," Belichick said.
Rookie defensive end Ronnie Perkins from the Oklahoma Sooners said so far, so good.
"It's great, came in, got a lot of knowledge from the coaches, the veterans, the past players, got to learn the patriot way so, I definitely am giving it a 10 out of 10 experience,” Perkins said.
Although entering a completely new chapter in his life, Perkins said he can already tell he like this team based on the veteran’s advice.
"One of the biggest things they've told me is don't forget what got you here, be who you are, put in training work, it's a different level of competition obviously, but don't forget what got you here," Perkins explained.
Belichick agreed.
"I think right now, all of our rookies need to really focus and concentrate on becoming a professional football player making that commitment in all the areas they need to make it in," Belichick said.
Rookies will report to training camp on Tuesday, and the rest of the team will be ready to go Wednesday, with fans making their way back to Foxborough for the first time since 2019.
