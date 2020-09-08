FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the New England Patriots Hall of Fame is reopening just in time for the Patriots’ home opener on Sunday.
Starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Patriots fans have the green light to make their way back inside the Hall of Fame in Foxborough.
The move comes while there will be no fans allowed inside Gillette Stadium for home games through September.
To reopen safely amid the coronavirus pandemic, many guidelines are in place. For starters, a slow reopening plan is in place meaning fans are allowed to visit the Hall from Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Hall will follow all state-initiated safety protocols like wearing masks, limiting the number of people inside and practicing social distancing.
In a statement released Tuesday, officials said "each guest will be given a stylus to use on the many touch surfaces to eliminate touch points when viewing the interactive displays. Some touch screens, however, will be turned off so that safe distance can be maintained between guests.
Other measures like increased sanitation throughout the Hall will be implemented as well as continuing to wipe down surfaces like elevator buttons, hand rails and other frequently touched parts of the venue.
Officials are also encouraging visitors to purchase tickets to visit the Hall on line to avoid long lines.
Those interested in visiting can click here for more information.
