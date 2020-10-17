FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Saturday, the New England Patriots announced that another three players have been placed on the COVID-19 list, according to several sources.
ESPN's Field Yates tweeted a statement Saturday evening and reported that starting running back Sony Michael, defensive end Derek Rivers, and starting right guard Shaq Mason who were all placed on the list earlier that afternoon.
The Patriots are placing RB Sony Michel, G Shaq Mason and DE Derek Rivers all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020
It is unclear at this time who has tested positive for COVID-19 since being on the list doesn't necessarily mean whoever is on it has tested positive, but could mean they were near someone who did.
Yates also tweeted earlier that day saying, that the Patriots reopened their Foxborough facility, which was closed on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test that was reportedly within the organization.
The Patriots' facility is back open this morning after the team canceled practice Friday afternoon following a positive COVID-19 test. The team continues to prepare to play Sunday at 1 PM vs. the Broncos.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2020
It is unclear at this time on whether the Patriots' game against the Denver Broncos will still be scheduled tomorrow, Sunday, at 1 p.m.
Western Mass News will keep you updated on-air and online when more information becomes available to the newsroom.
