SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A player for the New England Patriots, tested positive for COVID-19, the team reported in a social media post.

The team did not identify the player. 

Per EPSN's Adam Schefter, the player diagnosed was quarterback Cam Newton, and he will not play in Sunday's game. 

Additional staff and players on the team were tested, and all came back negative, according to the post by the team. 

"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority," the Patriots post said. 

