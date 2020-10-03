SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A player for the New England Patriots, tested positive for COVID-19, the team reported in a social media post.
The team did not identify the player.
Per EPSN's Adam Schefter, the player diagnosed was quarterback Cam Newton, and he will not play in Sunday's game.
Patriots’ QB Cam Newton tested positive and is out for Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City, per @FieldYates and me.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 3, 2020
Additional staff and players on the team were tested, and all came back negative, according to the post by the team.
"We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs. The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority," the Patriots post said.
Statement from the New England Patriots. pic.twitter.com/eSTUukh5vl— New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 3, 2020
We will continue to follow this developing story. Check back for updates.
