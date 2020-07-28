FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Training camp is underway for the New England Patriots, but an increasing number of players are opting out of the 2020 NFL season.
It's a year like no other while training camp is underway in Foxborough. Six Patriots players are a no-go for the season.
On Tuesday, more Patriots players including captain and three-time Superbowl champion Dont'a Hightower and safety Patrick Chung announced they will not play in the upcoming season.
Chung expressed on the Patriots' McCourty twins "double coverage" podcast on Monday his family is the number one priority.
“Really just making a name for my family and making my family proud and my son proud and throughout the years, those things only get bigger and bigger,” Chung said. “It's really just about family and leaving a legacy for yourself. When I die, people say you were good and kinda go from there, football don't last forever."
While a total of six Patriots players are officially on the "opted-out" list for the 2020 season, some Patriots players including defensive back Devin McCourty said he's nervous for the season.
“I'm not gonna lie though, before we get out of here, I go on social media and it makes me very nervous to think there will be a season,” he said. “Because I've gone on social media and seen guys posting a video in a night club and it’s like yo, we're attempting to play football that's not going to be ok. You see guys working out in a city on Monday, working out in another city on Tuesday and another city the next week and you're coming across however many people."
Despite all challenges, Hightower said some good news that helped him make this difficult decision.
“I do got some good news, as far as pregnancy goes, we had Grayson July 16, 8.4 ounces and 2.5 inches, man."
Hightower also sent out a message on Twitter on Tuesday, thanking his fans who have supported him here at Gillette Stadium and said this was the best decision for his family.
