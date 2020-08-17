SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Monday marks the first day since the end of last season the New England Patriots get to put on the pads and make some tackles.
It's been a long time coming and some of the Patriots players say it felt like they were gearing up to play Pop-Warner out there with so much excitement to play some real football.
The helmets are on and for the first time, so are the pads as Monday marks the next phase of week four of training camp for the Patriots.
Players took the practice field this morning and for the first time could make some contact, meaning hitting, tackling, and jamming at the line of scrimmage. The Patriots are only one of the few teams in the league to not report any player on the COVID-19 list.
Head Coach Bill Belichick said the credit is due to the responsibility of the players and organization.
“I think the team and the organization have addressed this very professionally, strictly and we've changed quite a bit as more information, or different techniques or progress or whatever becomes available,” he said. “Our information has changed so we've been very fluid with this, the players have done a great job of following protocols."
Belichick also said players have been making suggestions and even raising concerns to keep the team safe and healthy. He said that's a testament to how serious the players are taking this COVID-19 pandemic amid training camp.
Daily COVID-19 testing is still continuing.
Cornerback Joejuan Williams said after this long gradual build in training camp amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was refreshing to take this next step.
“It definitely felt good to get back to normal, slowly but surely,” he said. “I love running back with the guys and doing what I love to do. I'm pretty excited about being back. It was a long offseason, got some good rest in and got some good work in at the same time but I'm very happy to be back."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.