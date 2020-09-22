FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are back to work as they’re preparing for their next home game Sunday.
Patriots players and coaches said they’re not taking anything lightly when it comes to these next few days of practices.
Preparing to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, the New England Patriots are going over film, correcting mistakes from their previous games and taking the practice field at Gillette Stadium to sharpen the things they need to work on making sure they’re fully prepared for the Raiders on Sunday.
After their most recent loss to the Seattle Seahawks, starting quarterback Cam Newton is taking much of the responsibility saying it’s on him to lead the team to a second win. He said facing a team that’s 2-0, they need to stay focused.
“On Sunday, we just have to be able to put our best foot forward and one thing that we cannot do is to be so optimistic with our performance on Sunday, that we kind of bypass the reality that nobody really cares,” he said. “Just do your job and just be prepared to rock and roll on Sunday and make Sunday an opportunity to make everything right.”
Newton was asked if he wishes the team would bring in more receivers, his response was “all the answers are in the locker room.”
