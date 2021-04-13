SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The 2021 NFL Draft is just a couple of weeks away.
Now that one of their star veterans is gone, the Patriots are looking to add some quality players to the roster, especially after such a rocky season last year.
But who exactly are they eyeing in this year's draft?
The Patriots not only finished second to last in the AFC East, but the team also missed the playoffs for the first time in 12 years. Now with Highway 11 gone, and coming off the season they had last year, the team really needs to piece together a strong offense, and there's word that may include trading up to acquire Ohio State's quarterback Justin Fields.
Now with veteran Super Bowl hero Julian Edelman hanging up his jersey, Patriots fan Owen Boucher said the next guy stepping up has a big responsibility.
Now with veteran Super Bowl hero Julian Edelman hanging up his jersey, Patriots fan Owen Boucher said the next guy stepping up has a big responsibility.
"It was an emotional day, that's big shoes to fill. Edelman is probably the last of that second wave, the dream team. We kind of had two big runs, the early 2000s and then 2010, and he's the last guy he's been with us for a while so, that's big shoes to fill," Boucher said.
But that's not the only position the Pats are thinking about. Who's going to be next year's starting quarterback? Newton again? Boucher said if that's the case, he better bring it.
"I would say that we would have to try a second option earlier than what we did last season. I mean, if Cam struggles the first two games, I want him out, like I want a short leash on him. I respect the guy a lot, but if you can't hit a 20-yard out, then you can't play in the NFL,” Boucher said.
The Pats possibly looking to trade up from their fifteenth spot in the first round having their eyes on Ohio State's quarterback Justin Fields.
"Personally, I'm a big Fields fan. On his pro day, he had a great pro day, he ran a 4.4, which is sick for a quarterback, and as a Michigan fan, I follow Ohio State a lot, and he dominates with them. I'm definitely high on Fields and think Cam can teach him a lot too, as they're sort of similar running quarterbacks," Patriots fan Nate Hollenberg said.
Hollenberg said even if drafted, Newton may still get the start.
"I still think if we draft him, Cam would start initially, which I don't know if I love, but we'll see if he can improve in year two, but it's a great position for a rookie quarterback," Hollenberg said.
