New England Patriots presented with Super Bowl LIII rings.

BOSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The hardware was on full display Thursday night.
Those New England Patriots that were on the roster from last year's championship team were presented their Super Bowl LIII rings in a private ceremony at Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft's home.
Each ring, which were designed by Jostens, features the Patriots logo centered above six Lombardi trophies, each intricately set with 123 diamonds and marked with a prominent marquise-cut diamond.
The trophies aligned along the top of the ring are surrounded by an additional 108 pave-set diamonds.
Officials stated that a total of thirty-eight diamonds surround the logo with an additional diamond set in the star, with seventy-six diamonds surrounding the edge of the ring and both sides of the championship ring are engraved with the words 'World Champions'.
A quote from Robert Kraft, "WE ARE ALL PATRIOTS' is engrained along the interior of the ring, with his signature placed above and the date he made that statement.
On average, the Patriots championship ring features 416 round diamonds, six marquise-cut diamonds, and twenty round, genuine blue sapphires.
The New England Patriots have also made customized jewelry and championship collectables available for fans to purchase.
New England Patriots officials say that wide receiver Josh Gordon, who was not apart of the team's playoff run, will receive one of these customized championship rings, adding that these are the largest Super Bowl rings ever crafted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.