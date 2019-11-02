SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A big day for Pats fans here in the city of homes.
MGM Springfield brought in all six of New England's Lombardi trophies.
Dozens of fans, young and old, made their way downtown to take a look at the prize that the Patriots worked hard all season for.
They were up on display inside the casino's lobby.
Folks were able to get up close to the trophies and take some pictures.
We caught up with a fan who says this is a dream come true.
"I absolutely love the Patriots. I grew up loving them with my dad and he mentioned it to me, and I was like, 'Let's go'. It's an absolutely amazing feeling. I wouldn't even imagine that I'd be near these trophies ever in my life, like this close," local Patriots fan Sophia Giza tells us.
Fortunately, for all the New England fans, today's viewing was free for everyone.
