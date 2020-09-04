FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New England Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton is getting his teammates ready for their season opener against Miami -- only nine days away.
Western Mass News asked Cam Newton how he felt about being named starting quarterback and one of the captains of the team this season, and he said it really is an honor but he still has a lot to prove.
Newton took pride in learning as much of the Patriots offense as possible before their first home opener against the Miami Dolphins which is a little more than a week away. The coaches said Newton's ability to absorb as much as he has in a matter of weeks with no preseason games and limited practices is impressive yet not surprising.
As for Newton himself, he said he still has ways to go.
“Being in the position that I'm in right now, I understand I have a lot to prove, and I want and I challenge the coaches, coach Bill, to push me,” he said. “If whatever he needs me to be better, I'm going to work on it. And with that being said, I know with what I have to prove, nothing will ever exceed my expectations."
Newton and his teammates wrapped up practice Friday and all coaches have until 4 p.m. Saturday to cut their 80-man roster down to 53.
Some players will be moved to the practice squad, which is a lot more significant to teams now that they can carry 16 players on the squad, which is six more players than previous years.
One thing Newton also mentioned is that he cannot wait for fans to make their way back inside once given the green light. He said it's going to be even more special because for so long he's been on the other side of the field and now, he hopes they'll be cheering him on.
