SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are suffering their fourth straight loss of the season and already getting back to work Monday to try and turn this thing around for next Monday against the New York Jets.
The Patriots returned to the practice field at Gillette Stadium on Monday, and many of the players mentioned they have a lot of work to do.
The Pats are coming off of a loss against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday making it their fourth straight loss of the season sitting at 2-5 for the first time since 2002, which was 18 years ago.
Though trying to stay upbeat through it all, both players and coaches emphasized they truly need to execute on game-day.
When asked if the message to the team is still the same as it was at the start of the season, Head Coach Bill Belichick said the message is simple -- win.
“The situation we're in is that we play the jets this week, and that's what we can do this week is have a good week and prepare for the Jets and do everything we can to win,” he said. “So I don't know what would change that. Like if our record was different, I don't know how we'd approach it differently."
Though starting quarterback Cam Newton had a strong performance Sunday, he fumbled the ball on a crucial opportunity to win the game.
Newton also spoke Monday saying he needs to be better and he's not focused on playoffs right now, but just on getting the win for Monday's game.
Later on Western Mass News -- hear exclusive details with former patriots quarterback Doug Flutie and get his thoughts on the new QB as well as the team and their standings right now.
