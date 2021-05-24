FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The New England Revolution had a strong start to the season and is currently leading the Eastern Conference.
The team announced earlier Monday one of the league's top playmakers Carless Gil has signed a three-year- contract extension with the revs.
The captain has been a dominant force for the Revolution since he joined the team back in January 2019. In his 47 games, Gil has had 45 starts, 11 goals, and 20 assists in league play.
The 28-year old has also started every game so far this season and is once again among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including assists and successful crosses and corners. The star's translator said signing a few more years with this team is a no-brainer.
"I think they're a great motivation, I like it here, and I want to continue for many years, I know it's sort of common to say this, but we really are a family. I'm happy to be with them, they're a lot of talented players, they're great people off the field too. They help me a lot, I'm happy with everyone around me, and they help me be happy here," Gil said.
Western Mass News is the local home of New England Revolution soccer. On Saturday, May 29, the Revolution will take on F.C. Cincinnati starting at 3 p.m. You can catch all of the live-action exclusively on CoziTV.
The team leading the Eastern Conference, and they're looking to secure their first winning streak of the season on Saturday.
