FOXOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Revolution unveiled a new logo on Thursday.

The team said the new crest, which will be used starting in 2022, is rooted in the region's history as the birthplace of the American revolution and reflects the evolution of Major League Soccer's founding clubs.

It was developed over several years with feedback from fans and focus groups.

Western Mass News has been your local home this season for live New England Revolution soccer.

