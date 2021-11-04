FOXOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Revolution unveiled a new logo on Thursday.
The team said the new crest, which will be used starting in 2022, is rooted in the region's history as the birthplace of the American revolution and reflects the evolution of Major League Soccer's founding clubs.
It was developed over several years with feedback from fans and focus groups.
It's Time. pic.twitter.com/pbbtUVuzFv— s - New England Revolution (@NERevolution) November 4, 2021
Western Mass News has been your local home this season for live New England Revolution soccer. As their exciting season winds down, don’t miss a minute as the Revs take on Inter Miami Sunday, November 7 - this Sunday - at 3:30 p.m. on COZI TV.
COZI TV is available over the air on channel 3.8 and on cable and Dish.
